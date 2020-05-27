Man tries to ship 12 pounds of weed from Walla Walla to another state

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla police say a man tried to ship 12 pounds of marijuana through UPS on Tuesday while his small child was with him.

Police began investigating Justin A. Rodriguez, 30, on May 12 after learning that he was allegedly trying to ship the marijuana out-of-state.

On May 26, police served a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Caprio Loop, where they located another 7.5 pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging materials and a large amount of cash believed to be related to drug transactions.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of delivery of marijuana, involving a minor in a drug transaction, and delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Walla Walla County jail.

The child was released to their mother.

