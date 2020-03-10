Man tries to smuggle condom full of drugs into Yakima County Jail, authorities say

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities arrested a man who allegedly try to smuggle drugs into the Yakima County Jail on Saturday.

Around 8:40 a.m., a corrections officer found Pablo Huey in possession of a condom with four drug-filled balloons inside. All together, the balloons contained about nine grams of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana, court documents said.

When authorities questioned Huey, he admitted to hiding a condom full of drugs in his anus.

Huey said he was paid $200 to sneak the drugs, but also claimed he was trying to help out an inmate he met the last time he was in jail.

He said a fellow inmate was supposed smuggle the drugs but didn’t follow through, so that inmate was threatened with violence. Huey said he agreed to bring in the drugs for $200 and the inmate’s safety.

Huey said he was afraid to name the person who gave him the drugs.

He is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Comments

comments