Man wanted in Pasco for trying to rob Mormon missionaries

PASCO, Wash. — Police say a man allegedly tried to rob two Mormon missionaries with a gun near Road 76 and Quadra Drive across from the Pasco Walmart on Wednesday, March 18.

The Pasco Police Department said the missionaries were walking together on Road 76 around 8 p.m. when the driver of a red pickup slowed down next to them, pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and asked if they had any money.

The victims said no, then ran away as the driver tried to turn around to keep talking to them. Police said the driver initially tried to follow the them before turning westbound onto Wrigley Drive and driving away.

The driver was described as a white man in his 30s with a patchy beard, dark-colored snap-back hat, dark hoodie and a raspy voice. The pickup was described as a newer red, four-door pickup — possibly a Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with security cameras, such as a Ring doorbell camera, who lives in the neighborhood is asked to contact Pasco PD. You may either contact them through dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Det. Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov about robbery case 20-08157.

