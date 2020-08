Man wanted for armed robbery in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco police are looking for a man who robbed Sky Market on Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a masked man walked into the store at 1935 West Sylvester Street and threatened the clerk with a weapon while demanding money.

He took off with the cash and now police are asking the public for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 628-0333 or email Officer Mullen as mullenj@pasco-wa.gov

