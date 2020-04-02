Man wanted for attempted murder of two deputies near Idaho-Oregon border

Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS CO., Idaho — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of trying to kill two deputies.

William “Bill” Pearle James remains at large and was last seen in New Meadows, Idaho near the Oregon border. The Sheriff’s Office believes he is still in the area and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the public should not confront James, but should contact law enforcement immediately or call 911.

The ACSO has not provided much info about the incident, but said it happened on Sunday.

