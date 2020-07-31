Man wanted for felony assault grabbed gun before Pasco detective shot him, investigators say

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A wanted man had grabbed a gun and refused to drop it before a Pasco police detective shot him Thursday afternoon, according to the Special Investigations Unit in charge of the case.

Santiago Ayala-Pineda, 33, was reportedly hiding in his vehicle when an officer stopped him on the I-182 eastbound ramp from Road 68 around 3 p.m. Thursday. He was pulled over because he had an active warrant out of Kennewick for first-degree assault with a weapon.

“Officers gave orders to Santiago Ayala-Pineda however, he did not comply. Santiago Ayala-Pineda armed himself with a handgun and refused to drop it,” the SIU said in a news release Friday.

Det. Andy Corral fired his department issued handgun, striking Santiago Ayala-Pineda.

Officers and paramedics provided first aid to Ayala-Pineda before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

Det. Corral has been with the Pasco Police Department for 13 years and is assigned to Pasco’s Street Crimes Unit as a K-9 handler. Per policy for officer-involved shootings, he has been placed on administrative leave.

SIU investigators spent hours processing the scene and interviewing witnesses in the hours after the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

