Man wanted for robbing Pasco convenience store with sawed-off shotgun

PASCO, Wash. – A man is wanted for armed robbery in Pasco after threatening a convenience store clerk with a sawed-off shotgun Wednesday night.

According to the Pasco Police Department, just before 9:30 p.m. their officers were sent to the Xpress Mart at 1724 W Clark Street to investigate.

They say the suspect was wearing khaki pants and a blue checkered sweatshirt and left in a red sedan on Clark Street.

Anyone with more information is urged to call (509) 628-0333 or email mullenj@pasco-wa.gov