Man wanted for series of burglaries at WSU research center near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man from the Sunnyside area is wanted in connection to a series of burglaries north of Prosser.

Deputies say Jose Salas, also known as “Shooter,” is one of three people accused of breaking into Washington State University’s Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center on North Bunn Road.

Salas is the only one of the there who has not been captured.

Deputies say they have probable cause to arrest Salas for burglary, vehicle theft and malicious mischief.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.

