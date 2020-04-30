Man wanted in Walla Walla arson fire that caused $100K in damage to home

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are trying to learn the name of a man wanted in connection to an arson fire in Walla Walla.

Sgt. Eric Knudson with Walla Walla Police said someone started a house fire in the 900 block of W. Alder Street on April 7 around 5:20 a.m.

No one was home at the time. However, the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Police have shared a photo of a person of interest wanted in connection to the fire. They are asking the public for help in identifying him.

If you recognize this person, contact Walla Walla’s non-emergency dispatch center at 509-527-1960 and ask to speak to an officer about the case.

