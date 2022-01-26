Man who raped child in Oregon and Washington gets 27 years

by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who repeatedly raped and abused a child in Oregon and Washington state and placed a hidden camera to capture video of another child using a bathroom has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut sentenced Anthony Dewey Tuesday, calling his crimes “unbelievably unconscionable behavior” that caused “horror” for his victims and their families, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Dewey will be under supervision for the rest of his life following the prison term. The 60-year-old pleaded guilty in November to two counts of sexually exploiting a child to produce a visual depiction of the abuse.

“Our hearts break for the children tragically abused and exploited in this and every case of child exploitation. We offer each of them this message: this experience will not define you. You are bigger and stronger than your abuser. You will grow to lead an extraordinary life of meaning and purpose,” Scott E. Asphaug, Oregon’s U.S. attorney, said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers raided Dewey’s home northwest of Portland in Columbia County in 2017 after receiving information that he had sexually abused a child. Investigators seized videos showing Dewey abusing a child, from ages 4 to 11, in his homes in Oregon and Washington state, according to prosecutors.

The FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Longview and St. Helens police departments.

