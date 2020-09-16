Man who stabbed victim with screwdriver in Pasco found hiding in trash can, police say

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say a 21-year-old Burbank man stabbed another man with a screwdriver, then hid in a trash can to escape arrest early Tuesday morning.

At about 1 a.m., Dezmend Kellee Slind allegedly went to a home in the 2700 bock of W. Hopkins on the Pasco side of the Blue Bridge and confronted two people, one of whom was reportedly an ex-girlfriend with a no-contact order against him.

Police say Slind assaulted both of them and used a screwdriver to stab the man, injuring him, but he is expected to be okay.

The man fled before officers arrived at the scene, but police said they did locate the screwdriver.

At about 2:38 a.m., the male victim said the suspect had returned to the house, then ran off again, so police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 dog to search for him.

Nearly two hours later, around 4:15 a.m., a neighbor a few doors down told police his dog was barking at a trash can, and there appeared to be a person hiding inside.

Police identified the person in the trash can as Slind and took him into custody.

He was booked at the Franklin County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and a felony order violation. n