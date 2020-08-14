Man with ties to Ellensburg and Yakima accused of raping ‘at least one young teen,’ deputies say

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man with ties to Ellensburg and Yakima for allegedly raping “at least one young teen” in Kittitas County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

Daeshawn Thomas, 25, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 9. He’s facing four counts of third-degree rape of a child, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of child pornography and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The suspect also had a warrant issued by the state Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest.

Detectives believe Thomas has victimized other children in the region.

If you or your children had contact withThomas or believe you have information about someone he may have victimized, please contact the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office at 509-925-7525.

