Man, woman killed in fiery crash in Yakima

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman have died after their car rolled over and caught fire late Wednesday night near the Terrace Heights Landfill.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night in the 9001 block of Roza Hill Drive.

Authorities say once the fire was extinguished, they found two people dead inside the car.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the car, then hit a dirt berm, causing it to roll over.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the deceased.

