Man, woman shot while walking in Yakima; police looking for suspects

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of shooting a man and a woman on Saturday night.

According to Lt. Chad Stephens, officers rushed to the area of Oregon and Lincoln avenues on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. They found a 20-year-old man shot several times and a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the back.

They were both taken to the hospital, and police officials said they are in “stable condition.” However, police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Stephens said the man and woman were walking when two men had parked a car, approached them and fired. It appears to be targeted, police say.

Police are working to find the suspected men responsible.

If you know anything, call the police department and reference case number 20Y00993.

