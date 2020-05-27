Driver shot and killed near Moses Lake

David Mann by David Mann

Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A driver who was shot near Moses Lake Tuesday night has died, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Deputies said the victim was in a black sedan when he was shot in the Larson Housing area near the intersection of Schilling and Carswell Drive. His car reportedly went over a curb and into the yard of a home.

The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being transferred to a Spokane hospital, where he later died.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy. The victim is name will be withheld until his family is notified.

Deputies said a suspect vehicle fled southbound from the intersection where the shooting occurred. They have released a surveillance image of a person of interest.

Any witnesses or citizens with information related to the incident are asked to call dispatch at 509-762-1160.

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies are asking the public to help them identify this person in connection with two shootings which happened in the Larson Community yesterday. Call 509-762-1160 with information. Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office – Tom Jones, Sheriff on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

