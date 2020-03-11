Manhunt underway for armed robber in Benton City

David Mann

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Deputies are actively searching for an armed robber in Benton City Tuesday evening.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a taller, light-skinned male robbed the store clerk at Just A Minit Mart on Ninth Street before 5 p.m. He fled the scene on foot.

The man was wearing a gray beanie, long sleeve maroon shirt and blue jeans. He had on black gloves and a white cloth over his face.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene. The public is being asked to stay away.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 509-628-0333.

