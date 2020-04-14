28-year-old murder suspect arrested in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was taken into custody in Kennewick Tuesday on a warrant for murder in Franklin County.

Marco Antonio Lombera, 28, is the second suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez-Hernandez.

Lomera and Pedro Bucio, 32, are both accused of killing Rodriguez-Hernandez after the victim’s body was found in the storage room of a home off Tuck Road near Eltopia on April 4.

Bucio was arrested at the Econo Lodge off Ely Street in Kennewick on April 6.

Lt. Aaron Clem with Kennewick Police said members of the US Marshals task force members located Lombera in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

He allegedly fled in his car and headed toward the intersection West Clearwater Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue, then fled on foot. A K-9 tracked him to a neighborhood on Lincoln.

Just before 2 p.m., authorities located Lombera and took him into custody. No one was injured during the arrest.

Several streets were temporarily blocked off and residents were asked to avoid the area or shelter in place during the manhunt.

