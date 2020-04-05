Man’s body found in storage room, Franklin Co. detectives investigating homicide

ELTOPIA, Wash. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a 19-year-old.

Deputies were called to a home off of Tuck Road near Eltopia on Saturday around 12:33 p.m. Residents found what they believed was a body in a storage room attached to the home.

Detectives arrived and the person found was a 19-year-old man. According to authorities, they believe he died of multiple gunshot wounds They are investigating his death as a homicide.

His name will not be released until family members are notified of his death.

Three people were questioned and arrested on unrelated charges.

“There are persons of interest in this incident and the extent of their involvement is to be determined,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

If you have any information, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

