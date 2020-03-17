Man’s body found inside Wapato home, juvenile arrested for murder

WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County deputies arrested a juvenile on Monday after a man’s body was found in a home near the Renegade Raceway.

On Sunday before 1 p.m., a person called 911 and said they found a body in a home on North Track Road near the raceway in Wapato.

According to the sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort, investigators got to the area and found a man in his 50s dead inside the house, who they said had lived there for many years. The house is on tribal land, but the man is not a Yakama Nation member. Deputies immediately started to investigate the death as a homicide.

On Monday, deputies arrested a juvenile and booked him into the Yakima County juvenile detention facility for murder.

The autopsy will be done on Tuesday to determine how the man died. His name will not be released until all family members are notified.

