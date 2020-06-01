Man’s body recovered from Franklin County river after boat capsizes during storm

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A Touchet man drowned when his boat capsized while he was fishing on the Palouse River Saturday evening, according to Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

Rojelio Saldana, 21, and two other people were boating near the confluence of the Snake River when a storm rolled in at around 6 p.m. Saturday and caused the boat to capsize. All three people on the boat were thrown into the water.

Two of them were able to make it to shore safely, but Saldana did not resurface. His body and the empty boat were recovered from the Palouse River the next day, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

None of them were wearing a life jacket at the time, deputies said.

McGary said Saldana’s cause of death was drowning. There will not be an autopsy.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Authorities previously stated that Saldana’s body was recovered from the Snake River. This mistake has been corrected in our article.

Comments

comments