Map made by Tri-Cities parent showcases the top holiday light displays

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An interactive map put together by a local parent will give Tri-Cities families a directory of the greatest holiday displays across the area.

The anonymous parent behind ‘TriCities Family Fun‘ has gathered the addresses of homes planning to display holiday lights for the community. Not only can you find the location of these dazzling displays, but you can click on certain locations for more details.

The description of the TriCities Family Fun Holiday Lights Map reads as follows:

Some homes include a radio station to go along with the light show and this will be noted in each home where applicable. If you would like to view a particular city, you can turn off other cities in the legend. If you would to include your home, you don’t have to make special accommodations. All you have to do is put up your holiday lights as you would normally do and fill out the form linked below.

Some of those drop-downs show photos of the home while others include details about the dates of the holiday light displays. The map also includes commercial light displays and a few public displays from Tri-Cities officials.

Events are categorized by symbols on the map including tiny Christmas trees, Penguins, Candy Canes, and Reindeer!

Anyone who wants to sign up to be included on the map can do so by clicking here and filling out the Google form.

