MAP: Where do I drop off my primary ballot in Southeast Washington?

by Dylan Carter

SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON — It’s election day in Washington state and community members from across the region are asking themselves; where do I drop off my ballot? We’re going to break down all 50 ballot drop-off locations across Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Yakima, and Kittitas Counties for residents of Southeastern Washington in the KAPP-KVEW viewing area.

All information used in these maps was provided by Washington’s Secretary of State here. There are 50 voting centers across the five counties; most of which are ballot drop-off locations only. If you need to find a more specific voting center, you can do so by checking the Secretary of State’s website.

Please be advised that one ballot drop-off location is missing from the map: Yakima County Fire District No. 5 at 360 Columbia Street in Parker, WA.

Primary ballots were mailed out on July 16 to prepare voters to participate in this civil liberty on August 3, 2021. This includes local measures that address the needs of cities, schools, hospitals, law enforcement, and other crucial community issues.

Benton County’s ballot includes a measure to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher — An ongoing effort in light of a set of ongoing accusations against the Benton County Sheriff.

Your vote matters, and while each of the Southeast Washington counties is voting on different measures, this is an excellent opportunity to voice your opinion and help build a stronger community in the vision of the people who inhabit it.

