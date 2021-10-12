Marble angel stolen from late mother’s gravestone in Toppenish; family pleads for help

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: The Sauceda family via Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Have you seen this 4-foot-tall marble angel somewhere in Yakima County? It was stolen from the gravestone of a beloved mother and wife located inside a local cemetery last week.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities received a report from Raul Sauceda, who bought the angel to place on his wife’s gravestone after she passed away. Someone recently removed the angel from the gravestone and stole it from the cemetery in Toppenish.

On October 7, the late woman’s daughter took to Facebook, posting images and information about this incident. Part of her post reads as follows:

My mom’s angel statue was stolen from the Toppenish cemetery. Pictures posted of the angel and how it looks now with just the base. It was last seen at the cemetery on Tuesday, assuming it was taken Tuesday or Wednesday night. Dad called the city and they said there’s nothing they can do. This was so special to our family and it hurts to think that someone would take something so sentimental to us that represented the beautiful angel she is. Please check marketplace, Craigslist, pawn shops, anywhere else it may be posted if someone is trying to sell it. Anyone know anyone that lives near the Toppenish cemetery that can check their cameras??

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has yet to name any suspects linked to this incident. However, they urge community members to help out by keeping their eyes peeled and contacting them with any new information.

If you have anything to contribute to their search, you are urged to contact Deputy Stiles at (509) 728-0796 and cite Case No. 21C16931.

