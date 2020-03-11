March Sadness: NCAA says no fans allowed at upcoming basketball tournaments

The NCAA has decided to restrict the public from upcoming sporting events, including the Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCAA recently gathered an advisory panel to oversee happenings with the coronavirus and announced the decision on Wednesday.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including the coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student athletes,” the statement said. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as need.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The decision is surely a huge let-down to Gonzaga fans, who were expecting to watch the men’s basketball team play the first round of the NCAA tournament in Spokane.

