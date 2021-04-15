March unemployment rate in Washington drops to 5.4%

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% last month, and the state added 23,100 jobs, officials announced Tuesday.

The Employment Security Department said that March’s rate was down slightly from February’s 5.6% rate.

Private sector employment increased by 18,600 jobs and government employment increased by 4,500 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, government and education saw the largest gains, and manufacturing was the only sector that saw a downswing, with 200 job losses.

Two different surveys are used to calculate unemployment figures and job losses and gains. The unemployment rate represents the percentage of the labor force that’s unemployed and actively looking for work. People who quit looking for work are not counted. The job gains and losses estimates are based on a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of businesses.

The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.2% in February to 6% in March.

The amount of fraudulent payments of unemployment benefits distributed in Washington state during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was likely higher than the $647 million identified by the Washington state Employment Security Department, according to a new set of reports released by the state auditor’s office Tuesday.

Washington is among states across the nation that were hit with fraud during the pandemic. The auditor’s office indicated that the total amount in Washington state could exceed $1 billion, but said that number can’t be confirmed until the department finishes working through questionable claims. In its written response to the reports, the department said that the higher number “represents a gross mischaracterization of possible fraud loss.”

