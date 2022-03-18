Marine had uniforms, medals stolen from trailer in Yakima

by Dylan Carter









YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members are being called on to help find a suspect who stole medals and uniforms from a United States Marine who recently moved to Yakima with his family.

According to an alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, this Marine and his wife came to Eastern Washington from Colorado. As part of their move, they brought a large number of their belongings to the area in a trailer.

However, that trailer was then stolen by someone in the area. Later on, the trailer was recovered with some of the stolen items, but others were gone with the thief.

READ: Suspect who killed another teen on campus of high school in Yakima will be tried as a juvenile

Among those items were most of the Marine’s uniforms and some of his medals, which were earned during his efforts serving this county. Now, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding whoever was responsible for this theft.

If you have any information to share about this crime, you’re urged to contact Deputy Beehler by emailing him at kevin.beehler@co.yakima.wa.us. Please reference the following case number if you have a tip to submit: 22C03260.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Family launches GoFundMe campaign to send Granger High wrestling champ to Nationals

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.