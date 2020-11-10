Mariners’ Kyle Lewis wins AL Rookie of the Year

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

SEATTLE — He really is #1.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis has won the 2020 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year award, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Lewis won all 30 first-place votes given by two members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from each American League city.

The center fielder led all MLB rookies in runs scored (37), walks (34), total bases (90), times on base (88) and on-base percentage (.364), and tied for first in home runs (11), according to the Seattle Times.

ESPN reports Lewis is the 4th player is Mariners franchise history to win the award, joining Ichiro Suzuki (2001), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000) and Alvin Davis (1984).

NEVER. A. DOUBT. @KLew_5 is the 2020 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year! 🏆 #KLewROY pic.twitter.com/rgserAmd9L — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 9, 2020

The 2020 National League Rookie of the Year Award went to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Devin Williams. According to MLB Stats, batters hit .090 off of Williams during his Rookie of the Year campaign.