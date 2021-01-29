Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. takes new role with MLB

SEATTLE – Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as Sr. Advisor to the Commissioner of baseball.

Griffey, also known as “The Kid,” will focus on youth development and improving diversity throughout the game.

BREAKING: The Kid joins MLB … Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as Sr. Advisor to the Commissioner with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at all levels of the game. pic.twitter.com/GMAF7fSOtr — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2021

“I’m trying to get kids to play baseball,” said Griffey while on MLB Network. “I think it’s the greatest sport in the world and I want more kids to play.”

Griffey played 13 seasons in Seattle, making 10 All-Star games with the Mariners while hitting over 400 home runs.

“We are thrilled that Ken will represent Major League Baseball on some of our sport’s most important stages, alongside our current and future stars,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Griffey was one of the most popular players of his generation and is still remembered as having one of the sweetest swings in baseball history.

A fitting role for The Kid. Congrats to Ken Griffey Jr., who has been named a Senior Advisor to the Commissioner of @MLB with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at all levels of the game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nf7DiudE9 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 29, 2021

