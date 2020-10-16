Masked man robbed frozen yogurt shop Wednesday night in Terrace Heights, deputies say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

TERRACE HEIGHTS, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of robbing a Terrace Heights frozen yogurt shop Wednesday night.

Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a robbery at Glaciers Frozen Yogurt, 4040 Terrace Heights Dr., set a perimeter, used a K9 unit to search the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

An employee — working alone that night — reportedly told police a masked man walked in and demanded money from the cash register. Deputies said she didn’t see a weapon, but had reason to believe he was armed, so she gave him the money.

The suspect left the business and headed south on South 41st Street; he has not yet been identified and deputies are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

