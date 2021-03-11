Mass vaccination clinic to be held Saturday at Grant County Fairgrounds

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — People in Grant County looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so at a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be for people needing their first dose and will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 3953 Airway Dr NE in Moses Lake.

Just over 1,000 doses will be available for people eligible under Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state’s vaccination plan. That includes people 65 and older, all people 50 and older in multigenerational households, high-risk healthcare workers, first responders, educators and school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, childcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities and other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19.

Those looking to get vaccinated must first book an appointment, which can be done by clicking here. An email is required to book, but if you do not have one, you can can use info@granthealth.org. Qualifying patients can also book by texting 211211.

