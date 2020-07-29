Massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in downtown Spokane vandalized

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 140-foot Black Lives Matter mural decorating the side of a building downtown has been vandalized with white paint.

The mural is a collaborative effort between 16 artists of color, local arts nonprofit Terrain, and digital ad agencies 14Four and Seven2. It was finished in mid-July amid nationwide protests for police reform and equality.

Following the defacement, Terrain released the following statement:

“We are not interested in giving more air time to hate. The mural was created in love, and we are moving forward in love.”

Similarly, a mural depicting George Floyd, whose death in the custody of Minneapolis Police sparked months of protest, was defaced and eventually restored in early July.

