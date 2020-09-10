Massive cloud of smoke from OR, CA wildfires heading toward Inland Northwest, experts say

David Mann

The Washington State Department of Ecology says it’s “the forecast we’ve been dreading”: a huge mass of smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon and California is making its way up the West Coast.

State experts say much of the state, including the Columbia Basin, Spokane and parts of western Washington, will wake up to “unhealthy” or worse air quality Friday morning.

People living in these areas should close their windows before bed tonight and set their HVAC system to recirculate. In addition, the Department of Ecology says a combination of N95 masks, HEPA filters, air purifiers and clean air rooms will likely help mitigate the smoke. That’s in addition to avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.

More information about the air quality forecast will be released soon.

Click here for tips on how to protect your health in smoky conditions.

State air quality map