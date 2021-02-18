Massive commercial fishing ship burns at Port of Tacoma

A large fire broke out on a commercial fishing ship in the Port of Tacoma Wednesday night, sending huge plumes of smoke into the air and firefighters scrambling to keep tens of thousands of gallons of chemicals from spilling into Commencement Bay.

Tacoma Fire officials said the Aleutian Falcon ship, owned by Trident Seafoods, started burning about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews remained there through the night trying to get the fire under control from a “defensive” stance.

The fire was still “fully involved” as of Thursday morning, meaning firefighters can’t get on the boat until it’s more secure. They’re also trying to keep it from tipping over or sinking.

The state Department of Ecology was on scene working with crews to mitigate the spill of diesel into Commencement Bay. There are 48,000 gallons of diesel and 9,800 pounds of ammonia on board, fire officials said. The ammonia tanks are secure.

The Aleutian Falcon is a 230-foot long ship that can have up to 120 people on board, but no one was on board when it happened. It’s moored at Trident’s Tacoma facility between its time in Alaska supporting summer salmon fisheries, according to Trident Seafoods.

There’s no cause yet, no street closures and no injuries reported.

