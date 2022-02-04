Massive structure fire in Downtown Kennewick

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A massive structure fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. in downtown Kennewick off of N Cascade St, which is located behind Foodies and Second Hand Haven. Firefighters ask that all community members stay clear of the area on Friday morning.

Kennewick Fire confirmed that one man was taken to the hospital for excessive smoke inhalation. No further details on his condition are available at this time.

Multiple fire officials are at the scene.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to keep you updated and learn more.

Fire crews responded around 5:40 a.m. Fire officials are going to speak with me shortly with an update on the fire. It’s been burning for more than an hour now and the flames are not stopping. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/Sv4zGlt4xB — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 4, 2022

