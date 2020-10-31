Massive Trump rally drives through the Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hundreds of President Trump supporters got together Saturday to caravan through the Tri-Cities to show support for their presidential candidate.

Supporters gathered in the Fran Rish Stadium parking lot in Richland around noon Saturday, before departing at 1:00 p.m.

Happening Now: Hundreds of @POTUS supporters are gathering at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland preparing for a caravan throughout the Tri-Cities. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/zPuwwLO6Z2 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 31, 2020

Tiernan Cochran, an organizer of the event, told KAPP-KVEW that they were trying to have more than 200 vehicles participating in the caravan.

“Just trying to show support for our first responders, our president, and show that a prominently democratic state still has a bunch of people backing our republican party,” said Cochran.

The caravan is scheduled to end in Pasco after traveling through West Richland, Benton City, and Kennewick.

