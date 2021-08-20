Mattawa man in jail, accused of killing neighbor

Detectives investigating Mattawa-area homicide; suspect in custody

by Matt Van Slyke

MATTAWA, Wash. – Detectives in Grant County say a man shot and killed his neighbor on Thursday. The suspected shooter is now in jail.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released limited information on Friday afternoon, but did share the names of the victim and his alleged killer.

Deputies believe Juan Manuel Silva Murillo, 56, shot to death 54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon at a home on the 21000 block of Road 24.7 SW.

Family members reportedly found Magallon down on the ground outside of the Mattawa-area home and called for help.

“EMTs declared Magallon dead and called for deputies after it was apparent he had been shot,” said Kyle Foreman, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Foreman shared in a news release how deputies determined Murillo to be the suspect in this homicide case:

Investigators reviewed the property’s surveillance camera footage and Magallon’s family was able to identify their neighbor, 56-year-old Juan Manuel Silva Murillo, as the shooter.

Foreman went on to say that investigators called Murillo on the phone, he agreed to surrender, and he was taken into custody late Thursday.

Murillo was booked into Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Authorities say the motive in this shooting is still not known.

