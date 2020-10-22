Mattel releases Elton John barbie for 45th anniversary of 1975 concerts

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: ABC/Mattel

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A new Elton John Barbie doll has been created to mark the 45th anniversary of his legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium.

The shows made John the first musical artist to perform at the venue since The Beatles nine years earlier.

The Elton John Barbie is wearing Elton’s very best 1970s-era finery: rainbow-striped platform boots, an Elton-logo bomber jacket with star-patterned sleeves and a rainbow hem, a purple bowler hat, sparkly pink sunglasses, a glittery top, and flared jeans embellished with an “E” and a “J.”

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” John said in a statement. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”