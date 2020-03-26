McDelivery temporarily removes delivery fee for Uber Eats and DoorDash

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Although restaurants and dining areas are closed due to COVID-19, McDonald’s is continuing to serve customers through their drive-thru, carry-out and McDelivery options.

From Mar. 24 through Apr. 6, McDelivery will be offering $0 delivery fee for orders of $15 or more through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

They hope to provide some comforting food to families during this difficult time.

For more information, click here.

Comments

comments