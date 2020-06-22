McDonald’s looking to hire 3,900 employees this summer across Washington

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

McDonald’s is looking to hire roughly 3,900 employees in restaurants across Washington this summer. The announcement comes as counties continue to reopen and McDonald’s once again offers dine-in services.

In anticipation of reopening, McDonald’s has implemented 50 new safety procedures to protect employees and customers, it reads in a release.

That includes performing wellness and temperature checks, placing social distancing stickers on the floor and using protective barriers.

Employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves, and McDonald’s says extra training procedures will help ensure the safe reopening of dining rooms.

“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA.

The fast food chain is hoping to hire some 260,000 restaurant employees nationwide.

