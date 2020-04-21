McDonalds to give free meals to first responders, health workers

CNN by CNN

If you’re a first responder or healthcare worker, listen up.

Starting Wednesday, April 21 you can eat free at McDonalds.

The fast food giant announced Tuesday, it’s giving ‘thank you meals’ to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal each day for the next two weeks– any time of day at the drive thru or carry out.

You just have to show a work badge or identification or be in uniform.

The company said in a news release, the meals will be served in a happy meal box — “in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

The promotion ends May 5.

Comments

comments