McElroy bridge collapse cuts water, access from Kittitas County housing development

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kittitas County Sherriff's Office

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A bridge on McElroy Road in Kittitas County collapsed on Monday, impacting some community members’ access to developments near Cle Elum while cutting water service to other residences.

Kittitas County officials confirmed the incident with a breaking news release on December 13, 2021. A solid waste truck tumbled on its side as the bridge tipped over into part of the Yakima River. Authorities confirmed that the driver of the truck was evacuated from the vehicle without incident and didn’t sustain any injuries.

This bridge primarily serves the Elk Meadows development and will spell trouble for commuters on Morning Dove Lane, Night Hawk Lane, and Heron Drive. Authorities have already begun working to erect a temporary bridge, but expect it will take at least 48 hours to get it fully operational.

Additionally, a water line was connected to the development through the bridge and was damaged during the collapse. Therefore, some residences served by the bridge will be without water supply until the damage is rectified.

Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies have been in contact with the Red Cross to obtain emergency supplies, services, and in extreme cases, alternate shelter while these issues are worked on.

If you are experiencing an emergency related to this outage, call 9-1-1 immediately. Otherwise, you can contact Kittcom’s non-emergency line by calling (509) 925-8534.

Updates will be issued on the Kittitas County Sheriff Facebook page.

