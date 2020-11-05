McKinney still leading in Yakima County Commissioner race Wednesday afternoon

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Preliminary election results Wednesday show Amanda McKinney still in the lead for the Yakima County Commissioner District 1 position.

As of 3:39 p.m., McKinney had 54.47% or 23,471 votes, while incumbent Vicki Baker had 43.74% or 18,851 votes.

Baker was appointed to the position shortly after former commissioner Mike Leita retired in December and has served in the position through the pandemic.

More information on the candidates can be found here

***Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon