McMorris Rodgers endorses Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Republican Senator Cathy McMorris Rodgers is officially endorsing Pasco native Tiffany Smiley, who announced her United States Senate campaign earlier this week.

Smiley took to social media on Friday morning to share the news of the endorsement. She published a graphic announcing her newest endorser with a quote from the 5th district representative:

“Tiffany has the clear vision to work for a better, freer and more prosperous Washington for all our families,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers stated.

I am honored to have the endorsement of @TeamCMR. Washington needs a senator who will fight every day for the families of our great state and the Congresswoman knows I’m a fighter. #smileyforwashington pic.twitter.com/CTOJUilyVy — Tiffany Smiley (@SmileyForWA) April 16, 2021

RELATED: Pasco native announces campaign for U.S. Senate seat

Smiley is a mother, wife, veteran’s advocate and rural Washingtonian who resides in Pasco. She’s challenging the incumbent; Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who has held her seat since 1993.

She began her career advocating for veterans after her husband was blinded by a suicide car bomber while serving in the U.S. Military overseas. At that point, Smiley quit her job as a triage nurse and began a new fight for what she believes in. Now, Smiley is pursuing a political career to be a voice for her fellow Washingtonians.

“I’m going to stand up and be a voice for the state and all of the hardworking families here,” Smiley said. “I’m also going to stand up for our brilliant youth who need someone to fight for their future.”

RELATED: Rep. McMorris Rodgers calls for more vaccinations in Eastern Washington

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to Smiley this week to discuss her campaign. She stressed the impact that the pandemic has had on the state’s economy, schoolchildren and homeless population over the last year.

“It is time that Washington has a leader and not a politician,” Smiley said. “I’m not a career politician. I’m one of the people who has fought hard and emerged triumphant through the tough times.”

The 2022 U.S. Senate election for Washington State will be held on November 8th. For more information on Smiley’s campaign, visit her website here.

RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Central Washington job fair set for May 8, hosted by Rep. Newhouse

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.