McMorris Rodgers reelected, Wilson concedes 5th Congressional District race
Dave Wilson conceded just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday
The latest results from the Secretary of State’s Office show McMorris Rodgers led the race with 60 percent of the vote.
She has held the position since 2005 and this will be her ninth term.
Governor – Washington State
Jay InsleeLoren Culp
-
Jay Inslee *WinnerD
59.5%
1,959,749
-
Loren Culp R
40.5%
1,333,158
* Incumbent
3,292,907
Last updated:
LT. Governor – Washington
Denny HeckMarko LiiasJoshua Freed
-
Denny Heck D
58.3%
1,400,348
-
Marko Liias D
41.7%
1,000,262
-
Joshua Freed R
0.0%
2,400,610
Last updated:
WA Congressional District #4
Dan NewhouseDouglas McKinley
-
Dan Newhouse *WinnerR
65.2%
126,355
-
Douglas McKinley D
34.8%
67,533
* Incumbent
193,888
Last updated:
WA Congressional District #5
Cathy McMorris RodgersDave Wilson
-
Cathy McMorris Rodgers *WinnerR
59.5%
195,907
-
Dave Wilson D
40.5%
133,419
* Incumbent
329,326
Last updated:
WA Congressional District #8
Kim SchrierJesse Jensen
-
Kim Schrier * D
53.6%
183,527
-
Jesse Jensen R
46.4%
158,729
* Incumbent
342,256
Last updated:
WA Secretary of State
Kim WymanGael Tarleton
-
Kim Wyman * R
51.8%
1,670,904
-
Gael Tarleton D
48.2%
1,552,759
* Incumbent
3,223,663
Last updated:
WA Attorney General
Bob FergusonMatt Larkin
-
Bob Ferguson *WinnerD
58.9%
1,901,266
-
Matt Larkin R
41.1%
1,326,477
* Incumbent
3,227,743
Last updated:
WA Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary FranzSue Kuehl Pederson
-
Hilary Franz * D
59.1%
1,888,872
-
Sue Kuehl Pederson R
40.9%
1,306,172
* Incumbent
3,195,044
Last updated:
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris ReykdalMaia Espinoza
-
Chris Reykdal * NP
57.0%
1,668,339
-
Maia Espinoza NP
43.0%
1,259,527
* Incumbent
2,927,866
Last updated:
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position 1
Dave PetersenSharon Brown
-
Dave Petersen NP
60.4%
58,639
-
Sharon Brown NP
39.6%
38,525
97,164
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 8
Brad KlippertShir Regev
-
Brad Klippert * R
64.6%
40,168
-
Shir Regev D
35.4%
22,015
* Incumbent
62,183
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 8
Matt BoehnkeLarry Stanley
-
Matt Boehnke * R
79.3%
46,467
-
Larry Stanley O
20.7%
12,095
* Incumbent
58,562
Last updated:
WA State Senate – District 9
Mark G. SchoeslerJenn Goulet
-
Mark G. Schoesler * R
66.5%
34,984
-
Jenn Goulet D
33.5%
17,623
* Incumbent
52,607
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 9
Mary DyeBrett Borden
-
Mary Dye R
76.3%
38,852
-
Brett Borden L
23.7%
12,061
50,913
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 13
Tom DentEduardo Castaneda-Diaz
-
Tom Dent * R
70.0%
32,559
-
Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz D
30.0%
13,980
* Incumbent
46,539
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 14
Chris CorryTracy Rushing
-
Chris Corry * R
57.3%
16,091
-
Tracy Rushing D
42.7%
11,975
* Incumbent
28,066
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 14
Gina MosbruckerDevin Kuh
-
Gina Mosbrucker * R
57.7%
16,054
-
Devin Kuh D
42.3%
11,766
* Incumbent
27,820
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 15
Bruce ChandlerJack McEntire
-
Bruce Chandler * R
56.6%
11,402
-
Jack McEntire D
43.4%
8,758
* Incumbent
20,160
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 15
Jeremie DufaultAJ Cooper
-
Jeremie Dufault * R
57.9%
11,684
-
AJ Cooper D
42.1%
8,479
* Incumbent
20,163
Last updated:
WA State Senator – District 16
Perry DozierDanielle Garbe Reser
-
Perry Dozier R
57.8%
23,812
-
Danielle Garbe Reser D
42.2%
17,394
41,206
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 16
Mark KlickerFrances Chvatal
-
Mark Klicker R
62.3%
25,576
-
Frances Chvatal D
37.7%
15,488
41,064
Last updated:
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 16
Skyler RudeCarly Coburn
-
Skyler Rude * R
67.2%
27,473
-
Carly Coburn D
32.8%
13,437
* Incumbent
40,910
Last updated:
WA Referendum 90
The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.
-
Approved Winner
59.6%
1,917,176
-
Rejected
40.4%
1,298,727
Last updated:
Benton County Commissioner District 1
Jerome DelvinJustin Raffa
-
Jerome Delvin * R
61.0%
46,976
-
Justin Raffa D
39.0%
30,060
* Incumbent
77,036
Last updated:
Benton County Commissioner District 3
Will McKayJames R. Beaver
-
Will McKay R
60.4%
42,028
-
James R. Beaver * R
39.6%
27,569
* Incumbent
69,597
Last updated:
Franklin County Commissioner District 1
Brad PeckKim Lehrman
-
Brad Peck * R
53.6%
11,897
-
Kim Lehrman D
46.4%
10,317
* Incumbent
22,214
Last updated:
Franklin County Commissioner District 2
Rocky MullenAna Ruiz Peralta
-
Rocky Mullen R
60.6%
16,364
-
Ana Ruiz Peralta D
39.4%
10,657
27,021
Last updated:
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1
Cory WrightKristin Ashley
-
Cory Wright R
59.6%
10,614
-
Kristin Ashley R
40.4%
7,209
17,823
Last updated:
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
Laura OsiadaczJerry Martens
-
Laura Osiadacz * R
68.1%
12,117
-
Jerry Martens R
31.9%
5,687
* Incumbent
17,804
Last updated:
Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1
Jenny MayberryRoger Esparza
-
Jenny Mayberry R
52.5%
7,954
-
Roger Esparza R
47.5%
7,206
15,160
Last updated:
Yakima County Commissioner District 1
Amanda McKinneyVicki Baker
-
Amanda McKinney R
55.4%
20,396
-
Vicki Baker R
44.6%
16,406
36,802
Last updated: