McMorris Rodgers reelected, Wilson concedes 5th Congressional District race

Dave Wilson conceded just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been reelected in Washington’s 5th Congressional District.

The latest results from the Secretary of State’s Office show McMorris Rodgers led the race with 60 percent of the vote.

She has held the position since 2005 and this will be her ninth term.

