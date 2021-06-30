Meals on Wheels delivering fans to neighbors in need

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Even when temperatures aren’t breaking records left and right, it’s important to check in on elderly friends and neighbors who may be struggling to deal with the summer heat. That’s why the local chapter of Meals on Wheels is stepping in to make an impact.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a crucial connection for many people, and while businesses and restaurants closed down to try and avoid the heat, volunteers are hard at work delivering meals, ice, and a smile.

Volunteer coordinator Natalie Huggins says, on top of the need for food and ice, many of their clients do not have air conditioning. That’s why KAPP-KVEW Local News donated a car full of box fans to the organization Tuesday, as temperatures soared.

“In this kind of heat, this will bring welcome relief,” Huggins said. “When our community joins together like this, and you donate fans, and our drivers will take them with the meal – it means the world to our clients.”

Meals on Wheels is still working to get back to normal after the pandemic, and they’re looking for volunteers! If you would like to help serve and deliver meals, or make a donation, click here for more information.

