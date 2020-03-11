Meals on Wheels receives large donation from Pasco Subaru dealer

McCurley Integrity Subaru gives check to Meals on Wheels.

PASCO, Wash. — McCurley Integrity Subaru in Pasco presented Senior Life Resources with a check of $30,806 to support Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels on Wednesday morning.

“It will go to purchasing meals for seniors,” said Senior Life Resources Nutrition Services Director Kristi Thien. “There’s always another call coming in for someone who needs meals so we’re very grateful.”

The large donation came from McCurley customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru from Nov. 14, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020 selected a charity to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America and a matching donation from McCurley.

McCurley General Manager, John Inman, said, “the customers are the real heroes here.”

Since starting the Share the Love event 12 years ago, Subaru of America and it’s retailers have donated more than $170 million.

John Inman of McCurley Integrity Subaru in Pasco presented a check of $30,806.00 to Senior Life Resources – Meals on Wheels program this morning as part of its hometown charity program @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/afd6UaeNy8 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) March 11, 2020

