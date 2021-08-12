Medford police arrest Yakima man after officer involved shooting Wednesday

"He's been a one man crime spree in the Northwest here in the last couple days," says YPD Captain Jay Seely.

by Margo Cady

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police arrested Aurelio Escobar of Yakima on Wednesday after an officer involved shooting. Escobar was shot three times, but is expected to survive.

The suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on Monday night. A man was out with his young daughter and a friend when Escobar shot him three times, then stole his car. The man has since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Yakima Police Department (YPD), Escobar then made his way to Medford, Oregon, stopping in several cities along the way and forcibly car-jacking an additional five vehicles. He also stole a vehicle in Goldendale, Oregon, by asking to test drive the car and driving off.

On Wednesday morning, Escobar was in Medford, where police were on the look out for him after stealing a vehicle with force in Canyonville, Oregon. Medford Police Department (MPD) located Escobar traveling southbound on I-5, where they attempted a traffic stop. According to MPD, the suspect began driving at a high rate of speed in an attempt to allude officers.

The car chase spanned several municipalities. Officers from MPD, Oregon State Police (OSP), Central Point Police Department (CPPD), Phoenix Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) were involved in the high speed chase.

Escobar’s use of force in Canyonville was deemed an immediate threat to the public. Officers were able to stop the vehicle by using the Pursuit Intervention Technique, according to MPD.

Shortly after, the suspect was shot three times: once in the head, once in the arm, and once in the chest, but is expected to survive. MPD officers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Jackson County standard protocol.

Now, officers are investigating his involvement in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside. Caridad has been missing since Friday, August 6th, when she was last spotted with Escobar, according to YPD.

Officers found blood in the back seat of one of the vehicles Escobar was traveling in. YPD went out to Bergman lake Wednesday morning, where detectives found Caridad’s clothing, and a suspected bloody tarp.

If you have any information regarding Jennifer, please contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 and reference case #21S07132.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell contributed to this article.

