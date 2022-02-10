Medical emergency & tragic crash along Moses Lake claim the life of a local woman

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 69-year-old woman tragically passed away after a car accident along the west shore of Moses Lake on Wednesday evening.

According to the Grant County’s Sheriff’s Office, the victim was driving east on Road 4 NE around 7:30 p.m. on February 9. She was traveling at high speeds in her 2018 Ford Explorer, approaching a T-shaped intersection at Edwards Drive NE.

That’s when her vehicle left the roadway, crashing through sagebrush and boulders before going airborne on two separate occasions. The truck fell down a steep incline and eventually came to a rest on its wheels on top of a layer of ice at the shore of Moses Lake.

The vehicle’s emergency notification system contacted local authorities for help, drawing a response from Grant County Fire District 5, the Moses Lake Fire Department, and American Medical Response.

First responders rescued the victim from her car and transported her to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for emergency treatment. Despite the best efforts of first responders and healthcare professionals, she passed away early on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Patricia M. Honsowetz. It was later uncovered that she suffered a medical emergency while driving that caused her to lose control of her vehicle. Her next of kin have been notified, and her body is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

