Medical Teams International puts out urgent call for medical volunteers in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Medical Teams International, a faith-based humanitarian relief agency which provides medical care for people in crisis, says there is an urgent need for medical volunteers to travel to Yakima County.

Medical Teams International has been working with the Washington Department of Health and the Yakima Health District for several months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The organization plans to continue its valuable and timely response in Yakima and surrounding counties, which requires a large pool of medical volunteers,” Medical Teams International wrote in a press release.

They are currently recruiting volunteers in Yakima County and throughout the region to work at mobile testing clinics. They say they need clinicians, including MAs, CNAs, Nurse Techs, EMTs, RNs, ARNPs, PAs, MDs, and other volunteers with relevant volunteering or medical backgrounds.

“We have an urgent need for volunteers to sustain this response that’s benefiting so many people and communities across the Yakima region,” said Cindy Breilh, Medical Executive Director of US Programs. “It’s our privilege to serve here, and we’re deeply grateful to those who have already answered the call and partnered with us to serve their neighbors. We know we are making a difference together.”

Those interested in becoming volunteers are asked to apply at www.medicalteams.org.

