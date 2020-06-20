Girl, 12, in critical condition after going underwater for several minutes at Howard Amon Park

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police said a 12-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after jumping into the Columbia River Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a swimming area at Howard Amon Park at about 4:30 p.m. after the girl jumped off a swimming dock and didn’t resurface.

The girl was missing for five to seven minutes before someone located her and pulled her from the water, said police spokesman Sgt. Drew Florence.

Medics performed CPR on the girl and transported her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Police said the girl had been jumping off the dock with friends, and there were adults supervising them at the time. She was not wearing a life jacket.

As the summer begins, police want to remind the public to be mindful of the river’s strong current when swimming and wear a life jacket when necessary.

Comments

comments